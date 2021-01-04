TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TGTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,045 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

