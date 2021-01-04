The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $199.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $221.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised The Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.45.

Shares of BA opened at $214.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.80. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

