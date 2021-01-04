The New York Times Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

The New York Times has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The New York Times has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The New York Times to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

