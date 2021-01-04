The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Barclays

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $136.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

