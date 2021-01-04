The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.