The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.97 Million

Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report $615.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.79 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $365.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $199.14. 175,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,749. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $202.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

