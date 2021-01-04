The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Toro stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35. The Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $159,953.00. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181,652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

