THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on THKLY. ValuEngine raised THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

THK stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. THK has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

