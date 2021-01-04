Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

PM traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,025. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

