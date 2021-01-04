Thomasville National Bank Buys 33,236 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,829,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.