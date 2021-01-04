Thomasville National Bank Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after buying an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after purchasing an additional 639,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

AFL stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. 3,107,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,060. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

