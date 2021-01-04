Thomasville National Bank Purchases 7,769 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.37. 3,600,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,480. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

