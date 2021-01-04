Thomasville National Bank Sells 881 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $95.27. 731,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $97.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

