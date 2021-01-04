THORChain Price Reaches $1.57 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $249.28 million and $40.61 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

