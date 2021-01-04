Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $199.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Thrive Token has a market cap of $332,984.59 and approximately $199.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00301624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.14 or 0.02065448 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

