TigerCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $379,251.96 and $1.30 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

