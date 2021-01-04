Tokenomy (TEN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.73 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $88,496.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00340809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023283 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (TEN) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.