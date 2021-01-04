TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $78.00 at JMP Securities

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,404. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TPI Composites by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

