Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,774 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,387 call options.

Shares of SOXX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.07. 19,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.14. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $384.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,085,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,453,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,621,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

