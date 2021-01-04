Traders Buy High Volume of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Call Options (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 491% compared to the average volume of 591 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQM. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

SQM traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 46,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5,008.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 857,976 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

