Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. B. Riley began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $522,047. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Transcat by 36.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Transcat by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

