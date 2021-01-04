TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $577.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $577.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

TDG stock traded down $17.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.72. 1,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,106. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $595.56 and a 200-day moving average of $504.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after buying an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

