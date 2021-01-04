Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £839.97 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Rogers bought 65 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £833.95 ($1,089.56).

LON:TPK traded up GBX 22.15 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,369.15 ($17.89). The stock had a trading volume of 415,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,626. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,322.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

