Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £839.97 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43).
John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, John Rogers bought 65 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £833.95 ($1,089.56).
LON:TPK traded up GBX 22.15 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,369.15 ($17.89). The stock had a trading volume of 415,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,626. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,322.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
