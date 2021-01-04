TrueUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $175.21 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, IDEX and Kuna. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $274.86 million and $175.21 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00126244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00526521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00278356 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050723 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Crex24, Upbit, Binance, Zebpay, WazirX, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia, HBUS, Koinex, Kyber Network, Kuna, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and Bitso. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

