TrumpCoin Trading 122.6% Higher This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 94% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $135,965.92 and $63.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 122.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007685 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002444 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

