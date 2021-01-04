Trust Wallet Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.10 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00126765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00524464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00147063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00269082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049419 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

