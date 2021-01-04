TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00290056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.12 or 0.02059817 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

