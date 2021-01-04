Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Twin Disc stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

