Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of TWST opened at $141.29 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $146,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $62,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,384 shares of company stock worth $29,038,298. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

