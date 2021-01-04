U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USX. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.
In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
