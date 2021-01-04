U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USX. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

