Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Hits $7.11 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $18,674.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

