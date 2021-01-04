Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $11,561.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.