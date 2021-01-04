UBS Group Analysts Give Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) a €10.00 Price Target

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENEL. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.06 ($10.66).

Enel SpA has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

