Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.59. Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1,274 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.52.

Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

