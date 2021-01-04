Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

UAA stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Under Armour by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

