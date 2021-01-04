Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.00

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 7373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13).

The company has a market cap of £250.56 million and a P/E ratio of -17.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.16%.

In other news, insider Jeremy J. Hamer purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

About Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

