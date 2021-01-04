UniLayer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,364.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $178,364.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

