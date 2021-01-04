Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.