Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

OLED stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.65. 2,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,731. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $246.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 47,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

