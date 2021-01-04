Universe One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Universe has a market capitalization of $103,756.16 and approximately $8.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. In the last week, Universe has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universe alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,148,658 coins and its circulating supply is 87,948,658 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.