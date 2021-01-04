USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Cap of $4.26 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. USD Coin has a market cap of $4.26 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, FCoin, Kucoin and Korbit. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.11 or 0.03233547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,319,185,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,265,298,442 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, FCoin, CPDAX, CoinEx, OKEx, Korbit, Kucoin, Crex24, Poloniex, Hotbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.