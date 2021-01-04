Validity Market Cap Reaches $3.10 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $22,851.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00527920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00148342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00272145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,203,590 coins and its circulating supply is 4,187,650 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

