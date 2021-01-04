Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report sales of $635.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $612.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.70 million. Valvoline posted sales of $607.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

