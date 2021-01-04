Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.32

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.32 and last traded at $159.30, with a volume of 777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 52,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

