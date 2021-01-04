Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Venator Materials stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.
Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.
