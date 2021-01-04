Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

