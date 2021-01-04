Veritaseum Trading 34.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $4.33 or 0.00013896 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $11,089.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00333207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.19 or 0.02216461 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

