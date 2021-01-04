Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 318.8% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,889 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 172.5% during the third quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,556 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 104.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $6,933,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,744. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

