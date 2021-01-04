Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAF opened at $149.99 on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $106.18 and a 52-week high of $193.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.