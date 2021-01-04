Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 42,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 169,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

