Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.
About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.
