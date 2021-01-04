VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $2.12. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 22,812 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on VTGN. Aegis began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,884 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

